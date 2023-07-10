“I feel priviledged and very fortunate”: WECT’s Frances Weller delivers fan to local senior from Fran’s Fans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On one of the hottest days of the summer, a surprise for a senior who knew he was getting a fan but had no idea it would be from the news anchor who started Fran’s Fans over 20 years ago. WECT’s Frances Weller surprised Scott Whisenant with one of the fans donated to this year’s Fran’s Fans.

“Oh my word,” Whisenant said when he saw Weller and Joyce Magwood, the service coordinator at Glover Plaza, a Wilmington Housing Authority property where he lives. “It’s so good to see you Ms. Weller. Thank you. You were able to get 2,980 fans this year. I love that.”

On the outside of his residence, Scott Whisenant says he’s a faithful fan of Fran’s fans. On the inside, his fan loyalty transitions very quickly. Its all about Lucy. There’s even a license plate on his living room wall that reads Lucy Fan. He’s been a diehard Lucille Ball fan for decades. But there are two other things that he loves almost as much--old TV shows and a very cool house.

“I like it cold. I really do,” he said. “People that tell me they’re coming to see me, I tell they better bring a blanket.”

Whisenant already has two fans but he says in the middle of the summer, they aren’t enough. He got the fans two years ago from another Fran’s Fans collection drive and says he takes extremely good care of them.

“I wash them. I take them apart and I wash them,” Whisenant said.

Whisenant is one of thousands of senior citizens in Southeastern North Carolina who depend on help. The fans collected for Fran’s Fans will be distributed at senior centers in five counties. New Hanover County Senior Resources received over 900 fans alone--so many they were able to share with the Wilmington Housing Authority where many seniors in the Wilmington community live.

Whisenant says he just grateful to be on the receiving end.

“I feel privileged and very fortunate,” he said.

Whisenant has a message for those who donated so many fans that WECT set a new record collecting close to 3,000 fans. He says the gratitude is hard to describe.

“It’s a feeling that goes way down in there because you and other individuals help the elderly out with staying cool,” he said. “Thank you.”

