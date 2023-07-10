Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: temperatures set to rebound

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, July 11, 2023
By Claire Fry
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late this Monday! Your First Alert Forecast opens with unsettled weather across the Cape Fear Region Monday evening. Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies, scattered to possibly numerous showers, and isolated heavier thunderstorms. Cells will tend to move from west to east, and while rain is not guaranteed in every backyard, many Bermuda and centipede lawns will get yet another shot of water in the heart of their rapid growing season. A severe storm or two is possible, but severe weather ought to be the exception rather than the rule.

Tuesday will likely feature much more sunshine as high pressure builds into the Carolinas, pushing temps back into the lower 90s amid slim shower chances. Lower to middle 90s will continue to rebuild in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

While the tropics are tranquil, wect.com/hurricane has all you need to prep for peak storm season.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials respond to shooting altercation at Independence Mall
Wilmington Police clear scene at Independence Mall, officers locate one shell casing
Surf City police: Suspect steals vehicle, drowns while leading police on a chase
Crash involving WPD cruiser slows down traffic
Crash involving NHCSO cruiser backs up traffic at N College Road and Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy
South Brunswick’s Walker Jenkins has been selected fifth overall in the 2023 MLB Draft by the...
South Brunswick’s Walker Jenkins selected fifth overall in MLB Draft by Minnesota Twins
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing N.C. teen found safe near Atlanta; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, July 11, 2023
First Alert Forecast: a bit unsettled Monday, trending hotter midweek
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, July 11, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, July 11, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, July 10, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, July 10, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Sun. night Jul. 9, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: a stormy Monday head for southeast North Carolina, hotter and drier days ahead