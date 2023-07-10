First Alert Forecast: temperatures set to rebound

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late this Monday! Your First Alert Forecast opens with unsettled weather across the Cape Fear Region Monday evening. Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies, scattered to possibly numerous showers, and isolated heavier thunderstorms. Cells will tend to move from west to east, and while rain is not guaranteed in every backyard, many Bermuda and centipede lawns will get yet another shot of water in the heart of their rapid growing season. A severe storm or two is possible, but severe weather ought to be the exception rather than the rule.

Tuesday will likely feature much more sunshine as high pressure builds into the Carolinas, pushing temps back into the lower 90s amid slim shower chances. Lower to middle 90s will continue to rebuild in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

While the tropics are tranquil, wect.com/hurricane has all you need to prep for peak storm season.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.