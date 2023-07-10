First Alert Forecast: a bit unsettled Monday, trending hotter midweek

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with unsettled weather across the Cape Fear Region Monday. Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies, scattered to possibly numerous showers, and isolated heavier thunderstorms. Cells will tend to move from west to east, and while rain is not guaranteed in every backyard, many Bermuda and centipede lawns will get yet another shot of water in the heart of their rapid growing season. A severe storm or two is possible, but severe weather ought to be the exception rather than the rule. Also expect variable winds, high humidity, and steamy but not extremely hot temperatures mainly in the 80s except 70s in times of rain.

90s rebuild in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

While the tropics are tranquil, wect.com/hurricane has all you need to prep for peak storm season.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.