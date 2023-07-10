Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: a bit unsettled Monday, trending hotter midweek

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with unsettled weather across the Cape Fear Region Monday. Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies, scattered to possibly numerous showers, and isolated heavier thunderstorms. Cells will tend to move from west to east, and while rain is not guaranteed in every backyard, many Bermuda and centipede lawns will get yet another shot of water in the heart of their rapid growing season. A severe storm or two is possible, but severe weather ought to be the exception rather than the rule. Also expect variable winds, high humidity, and steamy but not extremely hot temperatures mainly in the 80s except 70s in times of rain.

90s rebuild in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

While the tropics are tranquil, wect.com/hurricane has all you need to prep for peak storm season.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials respond to shooting altercation at Independence Mall
Wilmington Police clear scene at Independence Mall, officers locate one shell casing
Police lights generic
Suspect steals vehicle in Surf City, drowns while leading police on a chase
Crash involving WPD cruiser slows down traffic
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving NHCSO cruiser causes traffic delay at N. College Rd. and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing N.C. teen found safe near Atlanta; Amber Alert canceled
South Brunswick’s Walker Jenkins has been selected fifth overall in the 2023 MLB Draft by the...
South Brunswick’s Walker Jenkins selected fifth overall in MLB Draft by Minnesota Twins

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Sun. night Jul. 9, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: a stormy Monday head for southeast North Carolina, hotter and drier days ahead
Your First Alert Forecast for Sun. night Jul. 9, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, July 9, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, July 9, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Jul. 7, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: seasonably hot and stormy at home, settled in the tropics