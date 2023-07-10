Deputies: Marion County home with children inside hit by over 50 gunshots

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who fire a dozen shots at a home while young children were inside.

Deputies were called out Sunday morning to a home on Christmas Farm Road in the Sellers community.

At the scene, deputies said they learned the home had been hit over 50 times by bullets. Two adults and two children under the age of five were inside the home at the time, according to the sheriff’s office. No one inside the home was hurt.

Authorities also said a vehicle parked near the residence sustained damage.

Tammy Erwin, the spokesperson for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, said they are seeing an uptick in drive-by shootings in the county.

“We have people who are cowards, who feel the need to drive by a house and unload weapons into it with no regard for the lives that are inside,” Erwin said.

She added that she doesn’t believe the shooting was random.

“We’re not talking about a shooting that happened downtown, this was rural. You had to know where you were going to be able to pinpoint this one address,” Erwin explained.

Vernon Christmas, who lives down the street and has lived on the property for decades, said he usually feels safe but has heard about the uptick in crime. He said things aren’t how they used to be.

“People don’t have no respect for anybody else anymore,” Christmas said.

Erwin encouraged people to put cameras up on their property and also write down any run-ins that they may have with people in the community.

“If they’re being harassed, if they’re being threatened, if there’s an issue, have it documented, so if something like this occurs, we know, ‘OK here’s the back story to this,’” Erwin said.

In the meantime, deputies are heavily patrolling the area where the shooting happened in hopes to make an arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact Det. Rogers at 843-423-4594.

