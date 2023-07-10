Senior Connect
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrests two men on drug charges after traffic stops in two separate investigations

Carlos Deon Register (left), Curtis Levi Moore (right)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHADBOURN & BRUNSWICK, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Vice-Narcotics units arrested two men and found illegal substances after traffic stops in both Chadbourn and Brunswick.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office worked with the Chadbourn Police Department to look into narcotics complaints in Chadbourn. A vehicle was identified on Wednesday, July 5, and was observed committing an infraction.

According to CCSO, the vehicle stopped during a traffic stop in a nearby driveway on East 5th St. The passenger, Carlos Deon Register, 21, of Whiteville fled from the vehicle on foot and was subsequently arrested. The driver was fully cooperative with law enforcement and released with a verbal warning for the unspecified infractions.

Register was charged with two counts of felony trafficking opium/heroin, two counts of felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver marijuana, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, two counts of misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison/jail premises. He was also served outstanding warrants of four counts of injury to personal property, felony conspiracy, and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

He is being held on a $206,500 secured bond.

“Sheriff Rogers would like to thank Chief Elliott for his officers’ assistance in this investigation. The partnerships with local agencies and the Sheriff’s Office lead to effective policing against members of society that threaten the use of violence through firearms and narcotics violations, endangering the general public,” CCSO wrote in a press release.

Another drug arrest occurred on Thursday, July 6, in the Brunswick community of Columbus County when officers attempted another traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to stop.

During the pursuit, a man jumped from the moving vehicle and ran, causing some officers to divert and chase him on foot. The driver of the fleeing vehicle also then exited the car and ran.

Sheriff’s office officials say the passenger was caught with approximately $60,000 worth of narcotics while the driver escaped into a wooded area. Detectives are working to locate and identify the driver.

“Based on testing conducted by Vice-Narcotics Detectives, the narcotics seized include 397 grams of Fentanyl, 140 grams of Oxycodone pills, 44 grams of MDMA, 201 grams of marijuana, 57 grams of cocaine, 18 grams of heroin, and 230 grams of methamphetamine. They additionally located the precursors and requirements for manufacturing some of these narcotics,” CCSO wrote.

Curtis Levi Moore, 36, of Clarkton, was charged with six counts of felony trafficking opium/heroin, two counts of felony trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of felony trafficking cocaine, two counts of felony trafficking MDMA, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, three counts of felony manufacture schedule II controlled substance, two counts of felony manufacture schedule I controlled substance, and two counts of misdemeanor resisting public officer. He is being held on a $1,001,500 secured bond.

