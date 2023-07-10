Senior Connect
Burgwin-Wright House, Gardens and Wilmington Water Tours offering Outlander-themed river cruise

Cape Fear River(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens and Wilmington Water Tours are teaming up for a special river cruise Sunday, July 16 at 10 a.m. themed to the local history podcast, “Burgwin-Wright Presents… Outlander in the Cape Fear.”

“The free podcast takes the North Carolina characters, events and themes featured in the Outlander story and shares about the real history that was foundational to Wilmington and the Cape Fear region,” according to a news release.

The 90-minute cruise, which will depart from Wilmington Water Tour’s landing near the foot of Orange Street, “will transport guests back to the Colonial period to talk about the Wilmington-area history that is essential to the Outlander story, which first began in Diana Gabaldon’s book series.”

“There is no better cruise on the Cape Fear River than Wilmington Water Tours, and bringing the history of Outlander on board is an exciting way for fans and local history lovers to experience the stories and the sacrifices of the Scottish Highland characters and the real residents of Colonial Wilmington,” says Hunter Ingram, assistant museum director of the Burgwin-Wright House and host of the podcast.

Ingram and Wilmington Water Tours co-founder Doug Springer will co-host the tour.

Space is limited. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased by calling Wilmington Water Tours at 910-338-3134 or by visiting wilmingtonwatertours.net. Guests also can stop by their offices at 212 S Water St. to purchase tickets.

The free Outlander in the Cape Fear podcast can be found at www.burgwinwrighthouse.com/podcast.

