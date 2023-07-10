Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. Community Foundation awards seven grants

Brunswick County Community Foundation
Brunswick County Community Foundation(BCCF)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Community Foundation recently awarded $7,950 in grants to local organizations.

According to a news release, the Board of Advisors granted:

  • $1,000 to A Safe Place (The Centre of Redemption) for sexual assault prevention and education for minors
  • $1,950 to Brunswick Baptist Association to build ramps for people with disabilities
  • $1,000 to Brunswick County Literacy Council for Lifting Lives With Literacy
  • $1,000 to Brunswick Family Assistance Agency, Inc.
  • $1,000 to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare for Memory Partners Savvy Caregiver Program
  • $1,000 to Step Up Wilmington for employment and upskilling initiatives for low-income Brunswick families
  • $1,000 to The Carousel Center for helping Brunswick children heal from abuse

Officials say funding for the grants comes from BCCF’s community grantmaking fund and the U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament Fund.

“There’s no better place to invest than your own community,” said Tom Simmons, advisory board president of the Brunswick County Community Foundation. “By supporting these organizations, we help ourselves and our neighbors.”

