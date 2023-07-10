Senior Connect
Blind 3-legged kitten finds forever home on National Kitten Day

Noodle, a 3-month-old kitten, has lost her leg and vision.
Noodle, a 3-month-old kitten, has lost her leg and vision.(Greenville Humane Society)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Monday is National Kitten Day and it’s also the day a special kitten at the Greenville Humane Society found her new home.

Noodle, now just 3 months old, was hit by a car in May. The Greenville Humane Society said they did everything possible to save her front leg, but she needed an amputation.

The surgery was a success, but a few weeks later, Noodle had another surgery to be spayed. During the procedure, her heart suddenly stopped.

The Greenville Humane Society’s medical team was able to revive Noodle, but said she lost vision in both her eyes and it’s unlikely she will ever recover her sight.

“We would love to find her a comfortable, stable home where she can grow into a confident cat,” the Greenville Humane Society wrote on Monday morning. “She would do best in a home with another friendly cat that can help show her the ropes and be her guide throughout life.”

Shortly before 1 p.m., the Greenville Humane Society said Noodle’s new family was signing paperwork for her adoption.

Noodle is on her way home!
Noodle is on her way home!(Greenville Humane Society)

Click here for more information about the shelter’s other adoptable pets.

