South Brunswick’s Walker Jenkins selected fifth overall in MLB Draft by Minnesota Twins

SEATTLE, Wash. (WECT) - Walker Jenkins, a standout baseball player for South Brunswick High School, has been selected fifth overall in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins.

Jenkins finished his senior season in 2023 with a .417 batting average and 33 runs scored, powering the Cougars to the Round of 16 in the Class 3A state playoffs.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound outfielder was ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 1 high school baseball player in the country entering this year’s draft. In 2023, Jenkins won the Gatorade N.C. High School Baseball Player of the Year award for the second consecutive year.

He is the second high school player to be taken in this year’s draft. Max Clark from Franklin High School in Indiana was selected third overall by the Detroit Tigers.

Jenkins is the first high school baseball player from southeastern North Carolina to be selected in the first round of the MLB Draft since Whiteville’s MacKenzie Gore was selected third overall in 2017. Gore was drafted by the San Diego Padres and made his MLB debut in 2022 before being traded to the Washington Nationals.

Jenkins has signed a national letter of intent to play baseball at the University of North Carolina this fall, but could choose to sign with the Twins instead.

