Man charged in deadly Robeson County assault, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man is now facing charges after a deadly assault in Robeson County, according to authorities.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Coty Chavis was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 61-year-old Wayne Chavis.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to St. Anna Road just after 6:30 a.m., where they found Wayne Chavis dead.

It’s unclear if the suspect and victim were related.

Coty Chavis is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

