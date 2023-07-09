How to stay safe in an active shooter situation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nationwide there is a report of an active shooting almost everyday. Here are a few tips to follow if you ever find yourself in a dangerous situation.

The report of an active shooting hit close to home on Saturday when reports of a shooting at Independence Mall came flooding in. We spoke with the Wilmington Police Department and a safety expert to help learn what people can do in order to stay safe.

“Anytime there is a situation there is going to be chaos,” said security expert Patrick Fiel.

Fiel has a background in managing law enforcement and security systems. Although, Fiel was not at Independence Mall when the altercation occurred. The fight that turned into a shooting, still hit close to home for him.

“This is the mall that I frequently go to shop, and I walk the mall a lot. But I will tell you that no place is really safe any longer. So we have to be very vigilant wherever we go,” said Fiel.

Some tips recommended are make sure you know where your family and friends are when visiting large spaces. Always have a plan in case the event of emergency.

Fiel also said, “Be vigilant. It can happen in a mall, it can happen in a church, it can happen in schools. We’ve had over 300 active shooter situations this year alone.”

Sometimes being vigilant can safe a life. Lieutenant Greg Willett with the Wilmington Police Department says to always to steer clear from any conflict.

“Run, hide, fight. If you are in a situation and there is an active shooter, the first thing you want to do if you can get out of area is evacuate yourself, evacuate your loved ones. Get away from the gunfire, it’s our job to run to the gunfire,” said Willett.

He said when situations occur the priority of the Wilmington Police Department is the community and making sure everyone is safe

“If you can’t run away and evacuate, hide. Find a place to hide, get quiet. One thing you can do is you can call 911, and just stay quiet that way they can hear what’s going on, they understand what’s going on, said Willett”

It is natural to panic when in a stressful situation, but it is important to remain calm.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.