Coast Guard Auxiliary to host boating safety course(MGN)
By Daniella Hankey
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -On July 15th, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will provide a special one-day boating course that satisfies all state boating education requirements.

Per their announcement, the eight-hour session will meet at the Brunswick County Emergency Medical Services headquarters, 40 Naber Drive, in Shallotte.

“Any person born on or after January 1, 1988, must complete an approved boating safety course before operating a vessel with a motor of 10 horsepower or greater on North Carolina waters,” said Flotilla 10-05 in their release. “Even if not required by law to get the North Carolina boating license, many boaters take the boating safety course to save on their boat insurance.”

Per the announcement, the course is intended for all types of recreational watercraft and will cover topics such as:

  • Maintenance
  • Preparing for safe and enjoyable outings
  • Navigation rules and aids to navigation
  • Guidelines for operating your boat or personal watercraft safely
  • Boating emergencies
  • State-specific laws and regulations

Running from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., the course will cost $35 for a single attendee or $30 for two or more attendees. The flotilla asks that those wishing to participate bring cash or a check, since cards will not be accepted.

To register, send an email to CGAuxSafeBoating@ec.rr.com stating your intention to attend.

For more information, please visit the Flotilla 10-5′s website.

