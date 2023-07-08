Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington Police responding to shooting at Independence Mall, no injuries reported at this time

(wcjb)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police responded to the scene of a reported shooting at Independence Mall on Saturday around 2:00 p.m.

According to a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, there are no reports of any shooting victims at this time. Police are still searching for the suspect.

Units are on the scene and securing the mall.

WECT has a crew heading to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “good Samaritan” got to the plane first, and picked up the two occupants with their catamaran.
Two people rescued after seaplane hit by swell while attempting take off near Bald Head Island
Kateshia Hayes, 28, was arrested and is charged with Assault Inflicting Serious Injury.
WPD: Woman accused of stabbing another woman during argument
Sunflowers at Trask Family Farms in New Hanover County
New Hanover County farm opens its first sunflower maze
Stanley Alan Mace
Silver Alert cancelled, Wilmington man found safe
Crash involving EMS vehicle on US-421 closes lane near I-140

Latest News

Downed tree impacts traffic on NC 87
Nalaoni Sheptock
ATF and Crimestoppers offering reward in New Bern toddler’s death
Irving William Coleman III
Wilmington police searching for missing man
New Hanover County DHHS Building
Health officials discuss spread of illnesses outside of traditional flu season