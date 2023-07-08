Wilmington police searching for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for 61-year-old Irving William Coleman III, who also goes by ‘Bubba’.

He is five feet and 87 inches tall. He weighs around 150 pounds. He has greenish-blue eyes and greying brown hair.

He left home on June 30 and hasn’t returned, which reportedly is not in character for him. He frequents College Rd. and Shipyard Blvd. on foot.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or 910-343-3600.

