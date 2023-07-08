TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving NHCSO cruiser causes traffic delay at N. College Rd. and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was damaged and one was taken to the hospital while responding to a call at Independence Mall Saturday afternoon.
The crash is causing a slowing down to traffic on College Rd. and MLK Jr. PKWY. as of 3:38 p.m. Saturday, July 8.
According to a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, the officer in the cruiser was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
