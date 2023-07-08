Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving NHCSO cruiser causes traffic delay at N. College Rd. and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.

Crash involving WPD cruiser slows down traffic
Crash involving WPD cruiser slows down traffic(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was damaged and one was taken to the hospital while responding to a call at Independence Mall Saturday afternoon.

The crash is causing a slowing down to traffic on College Rd. and MLK Jr. PKWY. as of 3:38 p.m. Saturday, July 8.

According to a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, the officer in the cruiser was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “good Samaritan” got to the plane first, and picked up the two occupants with their catamaran.
Two people rescued after seaplane hit by swell while attempting take off near Bald Head Island
Kateshia Hayes, 28, was arrested and is charged with Assault Inflicting Serious Injury.
WPD: Woman accused of stabbing another woman during argument
Sunflowers at Trask Family Farms in New Hanover County
New Hanover County farm opens its first sunflower maze
Stanley Alan Mace
Silver Alert cancelled, Wilmington man found safe
Irving William Coleman III
Wilmington police searching for missing man

Latest News

Police lights generic
Suspect steals vehicle in Surf City, drowns while leading police on a chase
Wilmington Police responding to shooting at Independence Mall, no injuries reported at this time
Downed tree impacts traffic on NC 87
Nalaoni Sheptock
ATF and Crimestoppers offering reward in New Bern toddler’s death