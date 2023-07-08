TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving NHCSO cruiser causes traffic delay at N. College Rd. and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was damaged and one was taken to the hospital while responding to a call at Independence Mall Saturday afternoon.

The crash is causing a slowing down to traffic on College Rd. and MLK Jr. PKWY. as of 3:38 p.m. Saturday, July 8.

According to a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, the officer in the cruiser was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

