Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: hot & stormy at times at home, settled in the tropics

By Claire Fry
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Your First Alert Forecast features scattered summer storms in the Cape Fear Region on this second weekend of July. Chances will slim to 20% Saturday morning before rising back to 50% Saturday evening, 30% Sunday morning, and 50% Sunday evening should afford some dry time for activities.

The official high temperature at Wilmington Friday was 92 degrees - a departure from the middle 90s that had been more prevalent over the Fourth of July weekend. Temperatures near and north of 90 continue to make a comeback to your First Alert Forecast through this weekend; please stay hydrated amid a 100+ heat index at times.

The rip current risk for Cape Fear beaches is moderate Saturday. Keep it safe in that 82-degree surf!

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

The tropics are tranquil now. Be prepared for the heart of Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “good Samaritan” got to the plane first, and picked up the two occupants with their catamaran.
Two people rescued after seaplane hit by swell while attempting take off near Bald Head Island
Kateshia Hayes, 28, was arrested and is charged with Assault Inflicting Serious Injury.
WPD: Woman accused of stabbing another woman during argument
Stanley Alan Mace
Silver Alert cancelled, Wilmington man found safe
Sunflowers at Trask Family Farms in New Hanover County
New Hanover County farm opens its first sunflower maze
Crash involving EMS vehicle on US-421 closes lane near I-140

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Jul. 7, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: seasonably hot and stormy at home, settled in the tropics
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Jul. 7, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, July 7, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, July 7, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. evening Jul. 6, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: consistent heat, some variability with daily storm chances