First Alert Forecast: hot & stormy at times at home, settled in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Your First Alert Forecast features scattered summer storms in the Cape Fear Region on this second weekend of July. Chances will slim to 20% Saturday morning before rising back to 50% Saturday evening, 30% Sunday morning, and 50% Sunday evening should afford some dry time for activities.

Though odds favor plenty of storm-free (and hot!) hours this weekend, energy for what storm cells do form will not be lacking. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has broad-brushed the Cape Fear Region in a level two risk zone to account for the situation. pic.twitter.com/UhYgFzlPcv — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) July 7, 2023

The official high temperature at Wilmington Friday was 92 degrees - a departure from the middle 90s that had been more prevalent over the Fourth of July weekend. Temperatures near and north of 90 continue to make a comeback to your First Alert Forecast through this weekend; please stay hydrated amid a 100+ heat index at times.

The rip current risk for Cape Fear beaches is moderate Saturday. Keep it safe in that 82-degree surf!

