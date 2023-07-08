Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Falling bullet hits toddler after Fourth of July fireworks show, police say

A falling bullet struck a toddler in the leg after a fireworks show in Oregon. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Oregon say a toddler was hit by a falling bullet after watching a Fourth of July fireworks show.

According to the Independence Police Department, the 2-year-old child was being pulled in a wagon with their family after watching the show when the toddler began to cry.

The child’s parents said they were walking back to their car when the cries began.

As they tried to comfort the toddler, the parents discovered a puncture wound in the child’s leg.

KPTV reports that the toddler was taken to the hospital where medical providers discovered the wound had been caused by a bullet.

Police said their initial investigation suggested that the bullet fell from the sky and did not appear to have been intentional.

The toddler’s injury was treated, and the child is expected to recover.

“A firearm should never be fired randomly into the air,” a spokesperson for the police department said.

Authorities said they are continuing to investigate the situation and urged anyone with further information to contact Sergeant Gilbert at 503-837-1107.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “good Samaritan” got to the plane first, and picked up the two occupants with their catamaran.
Two people rescued after seaplane hit by swell while attempting take off near Bald Head Island
Kateshia Hayes, 28, was arrested and is charged with Assault Inflicting Serious Injury.
WPD: Woman accused of stabbing another woman during argument
Sunflowers at Trask Family Farms in New Hanover County
New Hanover County farm opens its first sunflower maze
Stanley Alan Mace
Silver Alert cancelled, Wilmington man found safe
Irving William Coleman III
Wilmington police searching for missing man

Latest News

Police lights generic
Suspect steals vehicle in Surf City, drowns while leading police on a chase
Crash involving WPD cruiser slows down traffic
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving NHCSO cruiser causes traffic delay at N. College Rd. and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.
An 86-year-old New York City man was fatally shot and at least two others were seriously...
Man on scooter shoots randomly in NYC, police say, killing an 86-year-old and wounding 2 others
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his economic agenda at Flex LTD, Thursday, July 6,...
Biden is heading to Europe. A king and a war are on his agenda