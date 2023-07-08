Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Authorities search for “dangerous” inmate who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail using sheets

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania. (Credit: City of Warren Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities were searching Saturday for an inmate described by police as “very dangerous” who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania using bed sheets, officials said.

Michael Burham was last seen wearing a blue denim coat from the jail, white and orange pants, and orange shoes, Warren police said Friday.

Burham was being held on arson and burglary charges and was a suspect in a homicide investigation, police said. He was also associated with a prior carjacking and kidnapping of a local couple, police said.

“He is considered very dangerous, and the public is asked to be vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary,” police said in a Facebook post.

Officials say he escaped by climbing on exercise equipment and using bed sheets tied together.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “good Samaritan” got to the plane first, and picked up the two occupants with their catamaran.
Two people rescued after seaplane hit by swell while attempting take off near Bald Head Island
Kateshia Hayes, 28, was arrested and is charged with Assault Inflicting Serious Injury.
WPD: Woman accused of stabbing another woman during argument
Stanley Alan Mace
Silver Alert cancelled, Wilmington man found safe
Sunflowers at Trask Family Farms in New Hanover County
New Hanover County farm opens its first sunflower maze
Crash involving EMS vehicle on US-421 closes lane near I-140

Latest News

Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis...
The rain returns to Wimbledon on Day 6 of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Authorities search for "dangerous" inmate who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail using sheets
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to journalists during a joint press conference...
Ukraine’s president hails the country’s soldiers from a Black Sea island to mark 500 days of war
FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.
Texas police find 8 people injured by shooting at El Paso party, news report says