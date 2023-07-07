Zoo announces winning names for sand kittens

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Zoo has announced the names of its sand kitten triplets born May 11.

The winning names are Amira and Cleo for the two female kittens, and Jabari for the male kitten.

The public was invited to vote in an online poll from a list of names selected by zookeepers, and more than 15,000 responses were received.

The kittens were born to first-time mother Sahara, 3, and father Cosmo, 9. They were paired as a part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Sand Cat Species Survival Plan, which “aims to maintain a healthy and genetically diverse population of sand cats to increase their numbers.”

Officials say more than 50 sand cats live at over 20 AZA institutions.

“Glad to see herding cats is just as difficult for cats as it is the rest of us, and yet first-time mom Sahara is doing a fantastic job with her very fast, very adventurous, and sometimes very naughty three kittens,” Desert Keeper Eric Mahan said.

