WPD: Woman accused of stabbing another woman during argument

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman is accused of stabbing another woman during an argument early Friday morning, according to Wilmington police.

Kateshia Hayes, 28, was arrested and is charged with Assault Inflicting Serious Injury.

“Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Friday, July 7, WPD officers were dispatched to the Crosswinds Apartments in the 900 block of Saint Andrews Drive for a woman screaming for help,” according to a WPD news release. “While officers were on the scene trying to locate the woman, they were informed that a stabbing victim had been driven to the hospital in a private vehicle. Upon further investigation, officers learned that Kateshia Hayes, a 28-year-old woman, stabbed the victim during an argument.”

She is currently being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $25,000 secure bond.

