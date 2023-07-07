Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Woman says HOA may take her home if she doesn’t pay more than $4,700

A woman in North Carolina says her homeowners association is threatening to take her house if she doesn’t pay thousands of dollars. (Source: WSOC)
By Jason Stoogenke, WSOC
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) - A North Carolina woman says her homeowners association is threatening to take her home.

Charlie Cromartie lives in a neighborhood in northeast Charlotte. She admitted to owing some HOA dues in January. Cromartie said it was $132 but suddenly the amount has grown to more than $4,700.

According to Cromartie, the HOA fined her for weeds and has racked up $100 per day in late fees.

“I just don’t think it’s fair, and it’s not right,” Cromartie said. “This is insane. These excessive fees are insane to me.”

Cromartie said she refused to pay and has been going back and forth with her homeowners association for months. But the HOA has put a lien on her property.

The North Carolina resident said she now has to pay by July 26, or the HOA may foreclose on her house.

“I’m going to keep fighting. I’m going to keep doing whatever I can,” she said.

The HOA’s management team said it won’t discuss Cromartie’s account for privacy reasons.

Currently, state law reportedly allows HOAs to put a lien on someone’s property for any amount of money that is 30 days past due. After 90 days, the HOA can start foreclosure proceedings.

Copyright 2023 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “good Samaritan” got to the plane first, and picked up the two occupants with their catamaran.
Two people rescued after seaplane hit by swell while attempting take off near Bald Head Island
The trapped child was unharmed in the incident.
Wilmington Fire Department frees child accidentally locked in gun safe at local store
Crash involving EMS vehicle on US-421 closes lane near I-140
Police at scene of shooting at Burnett Boulevard
One injured following shootout involving gang members on Burnett Blvd
North Carolina man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Man who drowned while trying to save children at Fort Fisher identified

Latest News

This combination of images provided by the Fort Worth, Texas, Police Department shows...
2 men arrested in shooting that killed 3 people and injured 8 in Texas
A camera recorded the moment a grain elevator in Shelby, Nebraska was struck by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits grain elevator; 8 people sent to hospital
LNL: Missing Man Found 8 Years Later
Journalist digs into bizarre case of missing Houston man, Rudy Farias, who was never missing
New Hanover County DHHS Building
Health officials discuss spread of illnesses outside of traditional flu season