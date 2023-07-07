Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Woman arrested outside Taylor Swift’s beachfront Rhode Island home on trespassing charge

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A woman who was previously warned to stay away from Taylor Swift’s home in Rhode Island was arrested this week outside the beachfront property, police said.

The woman was discovered in front of the home and arrested on Monday, said Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella.

TMZ published photos showing someone in handcuffs outside the home’s gates, which had multiple “No Trespassing” signs.

Overzealous fans have been a problem for Swift over the years, with several arrests at her homes.

In July 2019, an Iowa man who said he wanted to meet Swift was arrested near her beachfront mansion carrying a crowbar and lock picks, and a New Jersey man was caught inside the home months later. A Florida man who broke into Swift’s home in New York City in 2018 was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to criminal contempt and attempted burglary.

It’s unclear if Swift was home on Monday. She is in the middle of a 52-show stadium tour dubbed “Eras.” On Friday, she released “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recorded version of her third album.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trapped child was unharmed in the incident.
Wilmington Fire Department frees child accidentally locked in gun safe at local store
Police at scene of shooting at Burnett Boulevard
One injured following shootout involving gang members on Burnett Blvd
Crash involving EMS vehicle on US-421 closes lane near I-140
North Carolina man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Man who drowned while trying to save children at Fort Fisher identified
A New Hanover County teacher died two years ago trying to save two young girls in a rip...
Carnegie Medal to be bestowed on two heroes two years after tragic Kure Beach rip current incident

Latest News

File - Construction workers work with rebar at a site on Tuesday June 6, 2023, in New York. On...
US hiring cools but employers still add 209,000 jobs in sign of resilient economy
Sunflowers at Trask Family Farms in New Hanover County
New Hanover County farm opens its first sunflower maze
New Hanover County farm opens its first sunflower maze
According to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, a four-foot baby gator was located cooling...
CFPUA: Baby gator removed from Sweeney Water Plant area
The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook.
Viral license plate deemed inappropriate recalled by state DMV