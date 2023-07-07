Senior Connect
Silver Alert issued for missing Wilmington man

Stanley Alan Mace
Stanley Alan Mace(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday, July 7, the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wilmington man.

According to the center and Wilmington Police Department, 77-year-old Stanley Alan Mace was last seen walking away from his residence in the 3300 block of Winston Boulevard.

He is a diagnosed Alzheimer’s patient.

Authorities believe that Mace may be in the area of Oleander Drive and the Hanover Center shopping center. Mace may also be near the O2 Fitness at 1315 Independence Blvd.

He was last known to be wearing a tie-dyed short sleeve shirt with the word “influencer” written on the front of it and black sweatpants with white stripes.

Mace is described as being 5′8″ tall, weighing 144 pounds, having blue eyes and grey hair on the sides while being bald on top.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to dial (910) 343-3600.

