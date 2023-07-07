Sankofa Training and Wellness Institute to hold first CRNA students at NHRMC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sankofa Training and Wellness Institute is holding its graduation ceremony for the first class of students earning CNA certification through scholarships offered by Novant Health.

The ceremony will be held in the auditorium on the NHRMC campus at 5:30 PM on Friday, July 7, where ten students will receive their diplomas and be welcomed as certified CNAs.

“Representation matters,” Suprena Hickman, leader of Sankofa Institute and registered nurse, said. “Together with Novant Health, Sankofa will provide an important bridge to healthcare careers, one that eases access, understand the time and financial burdens, and removes barriers so that our community’s healthcare system represents the patient community.”

The scholarships cover tuition for students attending the six-week curriculum and require students to successfully earn their certification and accept employment with Novant Health.

To register for classes with Sankofa or learn more about the scholarship, visit here. The next sessions begin on August 1 and classes run Tuesday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

