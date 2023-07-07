Ribbon-cutting event planned for East Coast Migrant Head Start Project’s new campus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Friday, July 14, at 11 a.m. for the East Coast Migrant Head Start Project (ECMHSP) Rocky Point Educational Campus.

The facility, which is located at 55 Old Blossom Ferry Road in Rocky Point, includes dedicated classrooms for toddlers and pre-k students, offices for staff and a “nature scape” playground.

“The campus will provide early childhood education, nutrition, and comprehensive health services to children of migrant and seasonal farm workers in the area,” a news release states. “The new facility replaces the educational campus previously located in Long Creek, NC after being destroyed by Hurricane Florance in 2018. Many Long Creek employees had been transferred to another campus close by while others are returning to work for the first time in almost 5 years.”

Mia Morris, who was the Health and Disabilities Coordinator for the Long Creek campus, will be the Rocky Point Campus Director.

“This project has been in the works for at least 4 years due to setbacks as a result of the pandemic,” said Morris. “But the day is finally here and Rocky Point is now officially open as East Coast’s newest Center of Excellence.”

ECMHSP officials say about 80% of the children that attended the Long Creek campus will be continuing their education at Rocky Point.

“Our goal is to provide a safe environment and high-quality care to the families we serve, and this new facility reflects that,” said ECMHSP CEO Maria C. Garza.

