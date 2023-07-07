Pet of the Week: Limo from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Limo, an approximately two-year-old hound mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.

Described as a very sweet dog, Limo gets along well with people and other dogs. When it comes to cats, her handlers say that she has gotten along with most of the ones she has met.

Up-to-date on her vaccinations, microchipped and heartworm negative, Limo has an slight limp that, following a veterinarian visit, likely does not require surgery. They say that she is doing well and is currently taking anti-inflammatory medication.

Limo will be spayed on Aug. 1, and will be available for adoption following that. Before then, she is available as a foster.

Those interested in adopting her can send an email to freedombridgeanimalrescuenc@gmail.com. Additionally, interested individuals can visit the Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue website.

Interested individuals can meet Limo and other dogs available for adoption at FBAR’s pre-adoption event on Saturday, July 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cape Fear Spirits and Beer, located at 139 N Front St. in Wilmington.

Limo recently gave birth to eight puppies, and they, along with other available dogs, will be at Flying Machine Brewery, located at 3130 Randall Parkway, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, during FBAR’s “Puppy Palooza” event.

Limo, an approximately two-year-old hound mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. (Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue)

Limo, an approximately two-year-old hound mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. (Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.