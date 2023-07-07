Ocean Isle Beach to institute new traffic patterns

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Ocean Isle Beach is instituting traffic patterns to streamline traffic management around the island.

On Fridays starting at 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. there will be no left turns onto Causeway Drive from Culpepper & Rick Streets or left turns from Causeway Drive onto E. Second St. For Friday evenings following a concert, all traffic leaving the island must exit the roundabout to the right on Hwy. 179 towards the airport.

Traffic will be detoured to Hale Swamp Rd and Old Georgetown Rd to access North, East, and West bound locations and U-turns on the highway will not be allowed.

