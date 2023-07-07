Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Ocean Isle Beach to institute new traffic patterns

Traffic cones generic.
Traffic cones generic.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Ocean Isle Beach is instituting traffic patterns to streamline traffic management around the island.

On Fridays starting at 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. there will be no left turns onto Causeway Drive from Culpepper & Rick Streets or left turns from Causeway Drive onto E. Second St. For Friday evenings following a concert, all traffic leaving the island must exit the roundabout to the right on Hwy. 179 towards the airport.

Traffic will be detoured to Hale Swamp Rd and Old Georgetown Rd to access North, East, and West bound locations and U-turns on the highway will not be allowed.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “good Samaritan” got to the plane first, and picked up the two occupants with their catamaran.
Two people rescued after seaplane hit by swell while attempting take off near Bald Head Island
The trapped child was unharmed in the incident.
Wilmington Fire Department frees child accidentally locked in gun safe at local store
Crash involving EMS vehicle on US-421 closes lane near I-140
Police at scene of shooting at Burnett Boulevard
One injured following shootout involving gang members on Burnett Blvd
North Carolina man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Man who drowned while trying to save children at Fort Fisher identified

Latest News

Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC
Sankofa Training and Wellness Institute to hold first CRNA students at NHRMC
Summer Showdown will be held at the Ogden YMCA Activity Center beginning at 7:30 p.m. on July 8.
UPWA to host Summer Showdown event
Nalaoni Sheptock
ATF offering reward in New Bern toddler’s death
Quarter Auction Fundraiser flyer
Horton’s Rehab Ranch to join 8th annual Quarter Auction Fundraiser to save horses