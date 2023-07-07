Senior Connect
Nature Conservancy holds tour of Green Swamp Game Land following wildfire

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Nature Conservancy scientists and experts provided a tour of the Green Swamp Preserve to show the land is recovering after the wildfire that consumed 15,000 acres and covered three counties in smoke and ash for two weeks in July.

Related: Timeline of events for prescribed fire at Green Swamp Game Land, according to N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission

Experts say while the spread of the fire was unexpected, it will go a long way in helping the overall health of the plant and animal life the Green Swamp preserve should easily bounce back.

“From what we’ve seen so far, a lot of these areas are already recovering, you know, these systems are fire-adapted, so after a burn, a lot of things are just sprouting up from the roots, and we haven’t seen a lot of mortality in trees,” Zach West, Land Steward for the Nature Conservancy, said.

West says while the smoke impacted communities for days, the fire helped eat up the debris that, if left untouched, one day could have ignited and caused an even larger wildfire.

Following the full containment of the Pulp Road fire, Nature Conservancy scientists and experts will provide the media with a tour of the Green Swamp Preserve, so that you can see the fire’s effect on the preserve. This is the first of several tours we will be offering in the coming year, so that media can document the recovery.

