Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Man accused of killing mother, police say

A New Hampshire man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother. (Source: WMUR/HUDSON POLICE DEPARTMENT/CNN)
By WMUR staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, N.H. (WMUR) - A New Hampshire man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother.

“Very good person, everybody in the neighborhood loved her,” a neighbor said of the woman who died.

A Hudson community is shaken up after investigators allege 57-year-old Christine DeGiacomo was killed in her home by her son.

Police responding to Shoal Creek Road around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday found her seriously hurt.

“What I can say is the first responding officers found the victim lying with trauma to her head,” Scott Chase, senior assistant attorney general.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Her son, 26-year-old Grant DeGiacomo, is charged with second-degree murder, accused of repeatedly striking her in the head.

Neighbors said they’re shocked to hear about these allegations.

“She was our friend. She’s helped me many times when i really needed it, just a lovable person. She’s going to be very missed from a lot of people,” a neighbor said.

Investigators have not said if a weapon had been found, but they did say the two lived together.

Grant DeGiacomo had previously been arrested in 2020, for firing a gun inside the home.

He was charged with reckless conduct, and court documents mention mental health issues.

Grant DeGiacomo served 18 days in jail for that crime but was then permitted to live with his mother.

Copyright 2023 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Crash involving EMS vehicle on US-421 closes lane near I-140
The trapped child was unharmed in the incident.
Wilmington Fire Department frees child accidentally locked in gun safe at local store
Police at scene of shooting at Burnett Boulevard
One injured following shootout involving gang members on Burnett Blvd
North Carolina man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Man who drowned while trying to save children at Fort Fisher identified
A New Hanover County teacher died two years ago trying to save two young girls in a rip...
Carnegie Medal to be bestowed on two heroes two years after tragic Kure Beach rip current incident

Latest News

‘A drug that would allow them to have more time with their family’: Many hopeful after FDA grants full approval of new Alzheimer’s treatment drug
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over Threads
President Joe Biden speaks during a stop at a solar manufacturing company that's part of his...
Biden launches new push to limit health care costs, hoping to show he can save money for families
Stanley Alan Mace
Silver Alert issued for missing Wilmington man