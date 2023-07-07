Senior Connect
Lock and Dam Two in Elizabethtown to close for about a month

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lock and Dam Two, located at 645 Lock #2 Road in Elizabethtown, will close July 10 and is projected to reopen Aug. 7, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The William O’Huske/Lock and Dam Three, located at 1248 Bill Hall Road in Fayetteville, will remain closed due to continued construction through Aug. 14.

“Construction is required to assist with rehabilitation to restore functionality to the Cape Fear River Locks and Dams, so that both vessels and fish may be locked through once again,” the Army Corps of Engineers stated in a news release. “The work is funded by the fiscal year (FY) 2022 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and will be performed by the US Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) Marietta, Ohio-based Regional Rivers Repair Fleet, which specializes in work on locks and dams.”

Officials say the entire area around the Locks and Dams will be closed to all visitors, including the boat ramp, picnic facilities, bank fishing, and canoe portage area. The timeline of the project is subject to change based on weather conditions.

