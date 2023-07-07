Leland Police Department reunites dog with owner after car crash
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A dog named Ellie has been reunited with their owner thanks to a Leland police officer after a car crash on Wednesday night.
Ellie was found by officers in a neighborhood off of Village Road on Thursday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.
“We want to give a shout-out to Sgt. Winder for reuniting Ellie with her owner!... We are glad she is safe and back home!” Leland Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.
