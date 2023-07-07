Senior Connect
Leland Police Department reunites dog with owner after car crash

Sgt. Winder with Ellie and her owner
Sgt. Winder with Ellie and her owner(Leland Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A dog named Ellie has been reunited with their owner thanks to a Leland police officer after a car crash on Wednesday night.

Ellie was found by officers in a neighborhood off of Village Road on Thursday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

“We want to give a shout-out to Sgt. Winder for reuniting Ellie with her owner!... We are glad she is safe and back home!” Leland Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

