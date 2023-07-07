Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Horton’s Rehab Ranch to join 8th annual Quarter Auction Fundraiser to save horses

Quarter Auction Fundraiser flyer
Quarter Auction Fundraiser flyer(Horton’s Rehab Ranch)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Horton’s Rehab Ranch is joining the 8th annual Quarter Auction Fundraiser on July 8 to help local horses.

The fundraiser is being held at the National Guard Facility Maintenance building on 2412 Infantry Road, and attendees will be able to take part in an auction, raffles, BBQ plates, concessions, vendors and more.

The event starts at 4:e0 p.m. and the auction will start at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “good Samaritan” got to the plane first, and picked up the two occupants with their catamaran.
Two people rescued after seaplane hit by swell while attempting take off near Bald Head Island
The trapped child was unharmed in the incident.
Wilmington Fire Department frees child accidentally locked in gun safe at local store
Crash involving EMS vehicle on US-421 closes lane near I-140
Police at scene of shooting at Burnett Boulevard
One injured following shootout involving gang members on Burnett Blvd
North Carolina man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Man who drowned while trying to save children at Fort Fisher identified

Latest News

Nalaoni Sheptock
ATF offering reward in New Bern toddler’s death
The North Carolina Zoo is asking the public to vote on the names for its sand cat kitten...
Zoo announces winning names for sand kittens
Sgt. Winder with Ellie and her owner
Leland Police Department reunites dog with owner after car crash
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Friday, July 14, at 11 a.m. for the East Coast Migrant...
Ribbon-cutting event planned for East Coast Migrant Head Start Project’s new campus