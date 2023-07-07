First Alert Forecast: seasonably hot and stormy at home, settled in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a fairly quiet radar to start Friday, spotty summer storms will dot the Cape Fear Region on this second weekend of July. Chances of 30% Friday afternoon, 20% Friday night, 20% Saturday morning, 50% Saturday evening, 30% Sunday morning, and 50% Sunday evening should afford some dry time for activities.

The official high temperature at Wilmington Thursday was 88 degrees - a departure from the lower and middle 90s that had been more prevalent over the Fourth of July weekend. Temperatures near and north of 90 make a comeback to your First Alert Forecast through this weekend; please stay hydrated amid a 100+ heat index at times.

The rip current risk for Cape Fear beaches is moderate Friday. Keep it safe in that 82-degree surf!

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

The tropics are tranquil now. Be prepared for the heart of Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

