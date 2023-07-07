Senior Connect
Two people rescued after sea plane hit by swell while attempting take off near Bald Head Island

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded after reports of a plane crash in the water near Battery Island Friday morning.

According to a U.S. Coast Guard 5th District representative, at 8:25 a.m., a call was received from Sea Tow concerning a sea plane on the water that was struck by a swell.

The Coast Guard states the plane was attempting to take off when it was struck.

The plane reportedly began taking on water, and the Coast Guard deployed units to assist the plane’s two occupants.

A “good Samaritan” got to the plane first, and picked up the two occupants with their catamaran.

As of about 9:20 a.m., basic first aid was being administered to the plane’s two occupants.

Just before 10 a.m., The Village of Bald Head Island released the following statement:

“Small Plane Crash this Morning off BHI: At 8:25 a.m., 911 calls were made by observers on Bald Head Island who saw a small plane crash into the water. It landed about half a mile offshore. Brunswick County Sheriff, US Coast Guard, Bald Head Island, Southport Fire and Sea Tow responded. It was a blue, single-pilot plane. The pilot was recovered by a private vessel and transferred to the US Coast Guard. The aircraft has been recovered and will be towed to a boat ramp on the mainland.”

The Southport Fire Department is assisting the Coast Guard and Bald Head Island Fire Department.

Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.

