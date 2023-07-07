CFPUA: Baby gator removed from Sweeney Water Plant area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Sweeney Water Plant had a visitor this week.

According to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, a four-foot baby gator was located cooling off under a fuel tank outside of the plant.

The gator was removed with the help of N.C. Wildlife and taken to Fishing Creek.

“We hope she enjoyed her Sweeney tour!” CFPUA said in a tweet Friday.

