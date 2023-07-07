Senior Connect
Bridge to be built in Columbus Co. to improve NC 87 and NC 11 interchange

The NC 11 and NC 87 interchange in Columbus County.
The NC 11 and NC 87 interchange in Columbus County.(NCDOT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDYFIELD, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced plans on Friday, July 7, for a bridge to be built where NC 87 and NC 11 meet near Sandyfield.

According to the announcement, the bridge will carry NC 11 over NC 87.

“The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded the $36 million contract to Balfour Beatty Infrastructure Inc. of Wilmington this week, The bid was the lowest among six proposals received for this project. Construction can begin this summer, and is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2026,” the NCDOT states in its announcement.

Additionally, the portion of NC 11 near the interchange will be widened to four lanes and on and off ramps will be built to connect the two highways.

“The contractor will build a new bridge over N.C. 87 while maintaining traffic on N.C. 11. After completion, traffic on N.C. 11 will be shifted onto the new bridge,” the release adds.

