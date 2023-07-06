WPD: Investigation into shooting leads to drug arrest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The investigation into the shooting on Burnett Blvd. on Wednesday night led to the arrest of a man on multiple drug charges Thursday.

The Wilmington Police Department responded to a 911 call regarding suspects in two vehicles shooting at each other just before 6 p.m. in the area of Burnett Blvd. and S. Front St.

One person was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said after the shooting that they were looking for a black Dodge Charger believed to have been involved.

“WPD units recovered a black Dodge Charger on Wellington Avenue,” a news release stated Thursday. “The vehicle was seized and taken back to WPD for a search warrant. The residence was also searched. Officers located more than 700 grams of marijuana belonging to 21-year-old Jameal Chavis. He was located in a vehicle on Market Street shortly after the search where he was taken into custody without further incident.”

Chavis has been charged with:

Felony Possession of Marijuana

PWIMSD Marijuana

Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

Probation Violation

He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center without bond.

As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests have been made in the shooting.

