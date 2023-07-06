Senior Connect
WPD: Investigation into shooting leads to drug arrest

Jameal Chavis
Jameal Chavis(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The investigation into the shooting on Burnett Blvd. on Wednesday night led to the arrest of a man on multiple drug charges Thursday.

The Wilmington Police Department responded to a 911 call regarding suspects in two vehicles shooting at each other just before 6 p.m. in the area of Burnett Blvd. and S. Front St.

One person was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said after the shooting that they were looking for a black Dodge Charger believed to have been involved.

“WPD units recovered a black Dodge Charger on Wellington Avenue,” a news release stated Thursday. “The vehicle was seized and taken back to WPD for a search warrant. The residence was also searched. Officers located more than 700 grams of marijuana belonging to 21-year-old Jameal Chavis. He was located in a vehicle on Market Street shortly after the search where he was taken into custody without further incident.”

Chavis has been charged with:

  • Felony Possession of Marijuana
  • PWIMSD Marijuana
  • Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia
  • Probation Violation

He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center without bond.

As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests have been made in the shooting.

