Wilmington Fire Department frees child accidentally locked in gun safe at local store

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Saturday, July 1, the Wilmington Fire Department responded to Sportsman’s Warehouse after a child had been unintentionally locked in a gun safe.

According to an announcement from the Wilmington Professional Firefighters Association, the child’s sister had accidentally locked her in the safe. On scene, units with the WFD quickly cut the hinges off of the door.

“Mistakes can happen in an instant, especially with children,” states the Wilmington Professional Firefighters Association.

According to a representative with the fire department, the trapped child was unharmed in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.