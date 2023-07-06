Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington Fire Department frees child accidentally locked in gun safe at local store

The trapped child was unharmed in the incident.
The trapped child was unharmed in the incident.(Wilmington Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Saturday, July 1, the Wilmington Fire Department responded to Sportsman’s Warehouse after a child had been unintentionally locked in a gun safe.

According to an announcement from the Wilmington Professional Firefighters Association, the child’s sister had accidentally locked her in the safe. On scene, units with the WFD quickly cut the hinges off of the door.

“Mistakes can happen in an instant, especially with children,” states the Wilmington Professional Firefighters Association.

According to a representative with the fire department, the trapped child was unharmed in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at scene of shooting at Burnett Boulevard
One injured following shootout involving gang members on Burnett Blvd
Benjamin Comeford, William Collins and Christopher Koch
Three men arrested in Wilmington on July 4, charged with various property crimes stemming from car break-in investigations
On July 4, during yellow-flag conditions, two swimmers were caught in a rip current. Another...
‘Mass rescue scenario’: Rescue tube use credited in saving four swimmers from rip current at Oak Island
Family of woman killed in double homicide at home connected to TRU Colors Brewery blames...
Family remembers murder victim, blames TRU Colors CEO for her death
Richard Scott Callahan
Man arrested, charged for alleged sex crimes with a 13-year-old child in Whiteville

Latest News

Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
Cape Fear Community College announces ‘Upward Bound’ program to assist high school students seeking higher education
Two people were shot including a baby.
UPDATE: Police say baby shot in New Bern died
A New Hanover County teacher died two years ago trying to save two young girls in a rip...
Two years after tragic Kure Beach rip current incident, Carnegie Medal to be bestowed on two heroes
Two years after tragic Kure Beach rip current incident, Carnegie Medal to be bestowed on two heroes