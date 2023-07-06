Senior Connect
Thieves targeting Hickory car dealership get away with $300K in inventory

By Ron Lee
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a crime many have probably heard of before and it seems to be gaining momentum around the local area.

It’s theft from car dealerships. Criminals in the dead of night stealing high-value automobiles and getting away with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of inventory.

It’s simple but effective; they’ll take a hammer or rock and smash their way into the dealerships and are very specific on what they look for next.

For employees in charge of the surveillance cameras, it’s like watching a bad rerun over and over again.

“It’s definitely been an ordeal,” Brian Palm, manager at Cloninger Ford in Hickory, said. “Had some guys come in about 12:30 Monday morning and smash the window with a rock.”

The thieves had one thing on their minds – get to the one area where the cars were the most vulnerable. That’s the key lock box, which the manager said they spent several minutes prying into to gain access to the keys.

“Spent about three to four minutes breaking into our key machine taking every key out,” Palm said.

Palm says at that point the crew took off, only to come back a couple of hours later when the heat didn’t show up.

“Took four cars that were Chargers,” he said.

Cloninger has a sister dealership in Salisbury which was hit as well, maybe by the same people.

There was talk about beefing up security including shatter-proof glass and new alarm systems but hadn’t gotten to it yet.

“Shame on us for not getting to it sooner,” Palm said.

Crimes like this are becoming a real problem for area dealerships. Cameras capturing the thefts like the one in Cornelius, another one in Hickory, and even one in Charlotte.

For the time being, management has hired local sheriff’s deputies to patrol the grounds and make sure they don’t get targeted again. Palm says it’s hard not to take a crime like this personally.

“This is the way we feed our families, so it takes food off the table for us,” a somber Palm said.

There is some good news in all of this. Charlotte police actually located one of the stolen cars abandoned in a parking lot and returned it to the dealership.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

