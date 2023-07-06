STMC in Bladen Co. receives grant for high-speed internet

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Star Telephone Membership Corp. will receive a grant to “deploy broadband infrastructure” in Bladen County, according to the Governor’s Office.

Nearly $80 million in Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants were announced on Thursday. According to state officials, more than 25,000 households and 800 businesses in 33 counties will get access to high-speed internet due to the grants.

“We want all North Carolinians connected to high-speed internet so they can take full advantage of digital opportunities for work, learning, health and more,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “These grants will fund projects in communities from all corners of our state so more families and businesses will have access to affordable, reliable broadband.”

Grants were awarded to the following counties:

Alamance County: Bellsouth Telecommunications, LLC (AT&T North Carolina)

Beaufort County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications)

Bertie County: Roanoke Connect Holdings (Fybe)

Bladen County: Star Telephone Membership Corp (Star Communications)

Buncombe County: Skyrunner Inc.

Burke County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications)

Caldwell County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications)

Caswell County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications)

Catawba County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications)

Chatham County: Bellsouth Telecommunications, LLC (AT&T North Carolina)

Cherokee County: CND Acquisition Corporation

Chowan County: ATMC (Focus Broadband)

Clay County: Blue Ridge Mountain EMC

Duplin County: Hosted America LLC

Durham County: NC Communications Advanced Services, LLC (Lumos)

Graham County: Zito West Holding, LLC

Greene County: Nfinity Link Communications Inc.

Guilford County: NC Communications Advanced Services, LLC (Lumos)

Halifax County: Connect Holding II LLC (Brightspeed)

Jackson County: Balsam West

Lee County: Ting Fiber Inc.

Macon County: Balsam West

Montgomery County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications)

Moore County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications)

Nash County: Connect Holding II LLC (Brightspeed)

Perquimans County: ATMC (Focus Broadband)

Person County: Connect Holding II LLC (Brightspeed)

Pitt County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications)

Swain County: Cherokee Cablevision, Inc.

Transylvania County: Citizens Telephone Company

Wake County: Connect Holding II LLC (Brightspeed)

Warren County: Zitel LLC

Wayne County: NC Communications Advanced Services, LLC (Lumos)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.