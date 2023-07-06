Ribbon-cutting held for inclusive playground in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Trillium Health Resources and Columbus County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, July 6, for an inclusive playground in Whiteville.
The new playground is located at 131 Government Complex Road.
“This is an exciting day for Columbus County … kids at heart can come out here to smile and have fun,” said Julie Strickland, Director of Columbus County Parks and Recreation. “This is a stepping stone for anyone who wants to play. This is a playground for everyone.”
According to Trillium, among the accommodations at the park are:
- A rubber surface to allow for smooth transport with wheelchairs and other assistive devices
- Ramps to access slides and other elements
- Equipment that will appeal to children with sensory issues
“Children with all abilities will now have access to a safe and inviting environment to play and explore,” the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post. “The playground even has a butterfly garden.”
Trillium provided the county’s Parks and Recreation Department with $500,000 for the construction of the park.
