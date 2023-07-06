Ribbon-cutting held for inclusive playground in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Trillium Health Resources and Columbus County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, July 6, for an inclusive playground in Whiteville.

The new playground is located at 131 Government Complex Road.

“This is an exciting day for Columbus County … kids at heart can come out here to smile and have fun,” said Julie Strickland, Director of Columbus County Parks and Recreation. “This is a stepping stone for anyone who wants to play. This is a playground for everyone.”

According to Trillium, among the accommodations at the park are:

A rubber surface to allow for smooth transport with wheelchairs and other assistive devices

Ramps to access slides and other elements

Equipment that will appeal to children with sensory issues

“Children with all abilities will now have access to a safe and inviting environment to play and explore,” the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post. “The playground even has a butterfly garden.”

Trillium provided the county’s Parks and Recreation Department with $500,000 for the construction of the park.

