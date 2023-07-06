Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Ribbon-cutting held for inclusive playground in Whiteville

Trillium Health Resources and Columbus County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony...
Trillium Health Resources and Columbus County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, July 6, for an inclusive playground in Whiteville.(CCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Trillium Health Resources and Columbus County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, July 6, for an inclusive playground in Whiteville.

The new playground is located at 131 Government Complex Road.

This is an exciting day for Columbus County … kids at heart can come out here to smile and have fun,” said Julie Strickland, Director of Columbus County Parks and Recreation. “This is a stepping stone for anyone who wants to play. This is a playground for everyone.”

According to Trillium, among the accommodations at the park are:

  • A rubber surface to allow for smooth transport with wheelchairs and other assistive devices
  • Ramps to access slides and other elements
  • Equipment that will appeal to children with sensory issues

“Children with all abilities will now have access to a safe and inviting environment to play and explore,” the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post. “The playground even has a butterfly garden.”

Trillium provided the county’s Parks and Recreation Department with $500,000 for the construction of the park.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at scene of shooting at Burnett Boulevard
One injured following shootout involving gang members on Burnett Blvd
Benjamin Comeford, William Collins and Christopher Koch
Three men arrested in Wilmington on July 4, charged with various property crimes stemming from car break-in investigations
Family of woman killed in double homicide at home connected to TRU Colors Brewery blames...
Family remembers murder victim, blames TRU Colors CEO for her death
Shooting on Providence Road
Three arrested in connection to double murder at home of TRU Colors COO
On July 4, during yellow-flag conditions, two swimmers were caught in a rip current. Another...
‘Mass rescue scenario’: Rescue tube use credited in saving four swimmers from rip current at Oak Island

Latest News

Two people were shot including a baby.
Baby shot in New Bern has died; community canvass Friday afternoon
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Crash on US-421 closes lane near I-140
In November of 1994, Benjamin Peterson was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of...
Man convicted in 1992 murder of storeowner approved for parole
WPD: Investigation into shooting leads to drug arrest