Owner of escaped water buffalo said he “didn’t know” the 1,500 pound animals were illegal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After receiving four charges and more than $200 of fines, the owner of the three water buffalo told WBTV he “didn’t know” Chinese Water Buffalo were illegal to own in Mecklenburg County.

The three animals escaped George Joseph’s East Charlotte property Friday and were found in neighbor’s yards; up to 3 miles away.

“Some kids came on the other side of the fence and they throw small stones on it. They think they are funny, you know? So this is a big animal and they scared and they push the fence and they escaped,” recalled Joseph.

Neighbors called Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Animal Control and together after hours of trying, they were able to corral two of the animals into a trailer.

The third buffalo wandered off out of sight Friday night and crews continued to search for it until it was found at Albemarle Elementary School ball fields at 6:30 a.m. Saturday where Animal Control had to euthanize the animal after it became too aggressive to contain.

The City of Charlotte’s Exotic or Wild Animal Ordinance states that the Chinese Water Buffalo are not permitted to be kept as pets, because it would fall under exotic law that applies to many animals.

Exotic law includes…

animals that would ordinarily be confined to a zoo

ones that would be found in the wilderness here in America or another country

one that is the species of an animal not indigenous to North America

one that is likely to cause a reasonable person to be fearful of harm to themselves or their property

However, if someone owns an ‘exotic animal’ to be a production animal, that falls under a different law.

“Then it falls to the Department of Agriculture to be the one that oversees that,” explained Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control Communications & Outreach Manager/PIO Melissa Knicely. “We’ve had a lot of discussions over the last couple of days about that and kind of dig in, ultimately, it doesn’t matter one way or the other. This was a public safety incident.”

Animal Control said Joseph told them he purchased the water buffalo for consumption during religious and cultural events. But when WBTV visited him on his property he said, “sometimes we go and ride on the top of the buffalo...[they’re for] Enjoyment. Reselling, buying and reselling in the marketplace, auction places we collecting from the people and reselling them. Make some profit.”

By Thursday mid-day Joseph had removed the water buffalo. He said he sold them after learning they were illegal.

A part of the fence was broken by the water buffalo when it escaped. (Source: WBTV)

