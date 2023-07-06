Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Owner of escaped water buffalo said he “didn’t know” the 1,500 pound animals were illegal

Animal Control euthanized one that was aggravated, owner sold the other two.
Animal Control euthanized one that was aggravated, owner sold the other two.
By Claire Kopsky
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After receiving four charges and more than $200 of fines, the owner of the three water buffalo told WBTV he “didn’t know” Chinese Water Buffalo were illegal to own in Mecklenburg County.

The three animals escaped George Joseph’s East Charlotte property Friday and were found in neighbor’s yards; up to 3 miles away.

“Some kids came on the other side of the fence and they throw small stones on it. They think they are funny, you know? So this is a big animal and they scared and they push the fence and they escaped,” recalled Joseph.

Neighbors called Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Animal Control and together after hours of trying, they were able to corral two of the animals into a trailer.

The third buffalo wandered off out of sight Friday night and crews continued to search for it until it was found at Albemarle Elementary School ball fields at 6:30 a.m. Saturday where Animal Control had to euthanize the animal after it became too aggressive to contain.

The City of Charlotte’s Exotic or Wild Animal Ordinance states that the Chinese Water Buffalo are not permitted to be kept as pets, because it would fall under exotic law that applies to many animals.

Exotic law includes…

  • animals that would ordinarily be confined to a zoo
  • ones that would be found in the wilderness here in America or another country
  • one that is the species of an animal not indigenous to North America
  • one that is likely to cause a reasonable person to be fearful of harm to themselves or their property

However, if someone owns an ‘exotic animal’ to be a production animal, that falls under a different law.

“Then it falls to the Department of Agriculture to be the one that oversees that,” explained Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control Communications & Outreach Manager/PIO Melissa Knicely. “We’ve had a lot of discussions over the last couple of days about that and kind of dig in, ultimately, it doesn’t matter one way or the other. This was a public safety incident.”

Animal Control said Joseph told them he purchased the water buffalo for consumption during religious and cultural events. But when WBTV visited him on his property he said, “sometimes we go and ride on the top of the buffalo...[they’re for] Enjoyment. Reselling, buying and reselling in the marketplace, auction places we collecting from the people and reselling them. Make some profit.”

By Thursday mid-day Joseph had removed the water buffalo. He said he sold them after learning they were illegal.

A part of the fence was broken by the water buffalo when it escaped.
A part of the fence was broken by the water buffalo when it escaped.(Source: WBTV)

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trapped child was unharmed in the incident.
Wilmington Fire Department frees child accidentally locked in gun safe at local store
Police at scene of shooting at Burnett Boulevard
One injured following shootout involving gang members on Burnett Blvd
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Crash involving EMS vehicle on US-421 closes lane near I-140
North Carolina man drowns while trying to save children at Fort Fisher
Man who drowned while trying to save children at Fort Fisher identified
A New Hanover County teacher died two years ago trying to save two young girls in a rip...
Carnegie Medal to be bestowed on two heroes two years after tragic Kure Beach rip current incident

Latest News

Limo, an approximately two-year-old hound mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge...
Pet of the Week: Limo from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
‘A drug that would allow them to have more time with their family’: Many hopeful after FDA grants full approval of new Alzheimer’s treatment drug
Stanley Alan Mace
Silver Alert issued for missing Wilmington man
The filing period begins at Noon on Friday, July 7 for candidates planning to run in the 2023...
Candidate filing period begins July 7 for NC’s 2023 Municipal Elections
Alzheimer's Association
‘A drug that would allow them to have more time with their family’: Many hopeful after FDA grants full approval of new Alzheimer’s treatment drug