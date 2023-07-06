North Topsail Beach Board of Alderman repeals golf cart ordinance

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Board of Alderman of North Topsail Beach voted unanimously on June 6 to repeal the current golf cart ordinance.

Golf cart owners now must follow the state statute and allow street-legal golf carts, carts with registration and tags, to operate on 35mph or less roadways and to cross other roads directly.

In a memo to the board, Police Chief William K. Younginer stated the change will make it easier to trace a golf cart owner when violations occur.

Currently, the town only has ten registered golf carts on file, which all expire on June 30.

“Utilizing state law rather than the local ordinance provides direct and current access to owner information for violations and issuance of citations. It also allows for the identification of a rental cart provided by a vendor so that the rental company is issued the parking citation to settle the matter with the renter when the cart is turned in,” city staff wrote in town documents.

The documents can be found here.

