Man convicted in 1992 murder of storeowner approved for parole

In November of 1994, Benjamin Peterson was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Charles Oakley.
In November of 1994, Benjamin Peterson was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Charles Oakley.(NCDPS)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man convicted in a 1994 murder in New Hanover County has been approved for parole by the N.C. Post Release Supervision & Parole Commission.

Benjamin Peterson was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 1992 death of Charles Oakley, who was killed due to blunt trauma to his head in his store, Allen’s Sports Supply.

Peterson’s parole was approved through the Mutual Agreement Parole Program, ‘a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the Commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender.’

His parole release date is set for June 1, 2026.

If you have questions concerning this matter, please feel free to contact the Commission at (919) 716–3010. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision & Parole Commission

