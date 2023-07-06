Man convicted in 1992 murder of storeowner approved for parole

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man convicted in a 1994 murder in New Hanover County has been approved for parole by the N.C. Post Release Supervision & Parole Commission.

Benjamin Peterson was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 1992 death of Charles Oakley, who was killed due to blunt trauma to his head in his store, Allen’s Sports Supply.

Peterson’s parole was approved through the Mutual Agreement Parole Program, ‘a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the Commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender.’

His parole release date is set for June 1, 2026.

