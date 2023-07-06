Man arrested in Wilmington after allegedly breaking into cars on Red Cross Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Thursday, July 6, that a man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into cars on Red Cross Street.

According to the release, a WPD sergeant was approached by a citizen at around 6:30 a.m. and informed about a man breaking into cars in the 200 block of Red Cross Street, near N 2nd Street.

“The witnesses gave a good description of the man they saw which allowed the sergeant to locate the suspect. The sergeant got out with the suspect identified as Kevin Lamar Scott a 40-year-old man. Upon investigating further victims were located and they identified property belonging to them,” the WPD release states.

Scott was arrested and has been charged with felony breaking and entering into a vehicle and larceny. He received a $10,000 secured bond.

