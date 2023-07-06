Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Local animal shelter sees increase in calls after Fourth of July

Local animal shelter sees increase in calls after Fourth of July
By Reyna Crooms
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - July 5th is often one of the days animal shelters are busier than usual because of frightened animals running away after Independence Day celebrations.

While some of us might look forward to all of the fun and games that come along with the Fourth of July, some of our furry friends do not feel the same way.

Many animals that run away after Fourth of July fireworks end up in local animal shelters where they are reunited with their owners. Jewel Horton is the manager at Pender County Animal Shelter.

“Even though large fireworks are illegal in our state, there’s just not a whole lot you can do about it, you know what’s coming. Try to be prepared for it because we can’t stop it,” said Jewel Horton, manager of Pender County Animal Shelter.

Horton says the shelter staff tries to prepare by making as much room in the shelter as possible through avenues that like adoption.

“We have anxiety because we know historically it can cause an uptick in intakes,” said Horton.

She says the calls started coming in on Friday for lost and found pets as people began to celebrate the holiday early. However, with the shelter nearing capacity staff is grateful for callers willing to keep found animals in their homes.

“And today we’ve had a lot more calls versus actual intakes. Just people that have found animals, especially last night into this morning. And they’re thankfully holding on to them right now for us because they know our shelter is almost at capacity,” said Horton.

The shelter may see a new problem in the coming days when callers with found animals can no longer hold them in their homes. Horton says if your pet is missing since the fourth of July, post pictures on social media. Sharing photos on social media is the quickest way to get the word out about a missing pet. You can also call local animal shelters and see if someone has turned in your pet.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at scene of shooting at Burnett Boulevard
One injured following shootout involving gang members on Burnett Blvd
Benjamin Comeford, William Collins and Christopher Koch
Three men arrested in Wilmington on July 4, charged with various property crimes stemming from car break-in investigations
On July 4, during yellow-flag conditions, two swimmers were caught in a rip current. Another...
‘Mass rescue scenario’: Rescue tube use credited in saving four swimmers from rip current at Oak Island
Richard Scott Callahan
Man arrested, charged for alleged sex crimes with a 13-year-old child in Whiteville
Family of woman killed in double homicide at home connected to TRU Colors Brewery blames...
Family remembers murder victim, blames TRU Colors CEO for her death

Latest News

Police at scene of shooting at Burnett Boulevard
One injured following shootout involving gang members on Burnett Blvd
The Museum of Coastal Carolina will host activities for the pirate week starting on Sunday,...
Museum of Coastal Carolina to host pirate week activities July 9-14
Officials to test sirens at Brunswick Nuclear Plant on Wednesday, July 12
Shaton Shaw
Whiteville police arrest man accused of shooting on Burkhead St