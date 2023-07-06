Local animal shelter sees increase in calls after Fourth of July

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - July 5th is often one of the days animal shelters are busier than usual because of frightened animals running away after Independence Day celebrations.

While some of us might look forward to all of the fun and games that come along with the Fourth of July, some of our furry friends do not feel the same way.

Many animals that run away after Fourth of July fireworks end up in local animal shelters where they are reunited with their owners. Jewel Horton is the manager at Pender County Animal Shelter.

“Even though large fireworks are illegal in our state, there’s just not a whole lot you can do about it, you know what’s coming. Try to be prepared for it because we can’t stop it,” said Jewel Horton, manager of Pender County Animal Shelter.

Horton says the shelter staff tries to prepare by making as much room in the shelter as possible through avenues that like adoption.

“We have anxiety because we know historically it can cause an uptick in intakes,” said Horton.

She says the calls started coming in on Friday for lost and found pets as people began to celebrate the holiday early. However, with the shelter nearing capacity staff is grateful for callers willing to keep found animals in their homes.

“And today we’ve had a lot more calls versus actual intakes. Just people that have found animals, especially last night into this morning. And they’re thankfully holding on to them right now for us because they know our shelter is almost at capacity,” said Horton.

The shelter may see a new problem in the coming days when callers with found animals can no longer hold them in their homes. Horton says if your pet is missing since the fourth of July, post pictures on social media. Sharing photos on social media is the quickest way to get the word out about a missing pet. You can also call local animal shelters and see if someone has turned in your pet.

