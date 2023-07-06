Greenville zoo celebrates oldest resident turning 62
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo announced that its oldest animal celebrated his birthday on July 4.
The zoo said Bubba, an Aldabra tortoise turned 62 on Tuesday. They added he was treated to a watermelon birthday cake as part of the celebration.
According to the zoo’s website, Aldabran tortoises are native to Aldabra Atoll in the Seychelles and second only in size to the Galapagos Tortoise.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.