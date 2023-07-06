First Alert Forecast: consistent heat, some variability with daily storm chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - July is one of the most convectively active months of the year and, true to form, chances for drenching summer storms remain in your First Alert Forecast: 50% Thursday, 30% Friday, 50% Saturday, 40% Sunday, 50% Monday, 40% Tuesday, and 30% Wednesday.

Amid the rumbles, daily temperatures should manage to ping the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat index values frequently around 100. Seasonable heat if you are thinking about venturing toward that 82-degree surf! Speaking of... the rip current risk is low to moderate Thursday.

