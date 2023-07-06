Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: consistent heat, some variability with daily storm chances

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. Evening, Jul. 5, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - July is one of the most convectively active months of the year and, true to form, chances for drenching summer storms remain in your First Alert Forecast: 50% Thursday, 30% Friday, 50% Saturday, 40% Sunday, 50% Monday, 40% Tuesday, and 30% Wednesday.

Amid the rumbles, daily temperatures should manage to ping the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat index values frequently around 100. Seasonable heat if you are thinking about venturing toward that 82-degree surf! Speaking of... the rip current risk is low to moderate Thursday.

Check out your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Stay alert and prepared for the heart of Atlantic Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

