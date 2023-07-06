Daughter of pilot killed in North Myrtle Beach plane crash: ‘It feels like a nightmare’

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The daughter of a pilot killed in a small plane crash in North Myrtle Beach said her father flew the path from the Grand Strand to New Jersey hundreds of times.

The daughter of 66-year-old pilot, Dr. Joseph Farnese from Caldwell, N.J., spoke on the phone with WMBF News but wasn’t ready to go on camera yet.

“It feels like a nightmare,” Farnese’s daughter said on the phone.

She described her father as calm, quiet and could have been an astronaut because of how smart he was.

She added that she saw her parents every Sunday and was so excited to see her dad, but then tragedy hit.

The single-engine plane took off from Grand Strand Airport at 11:20 a.m. Sunday but then crashed just one minute later.

The coroner’s office said Farnese died at the scene, along with 32-year-old Tanique Cheu, her 7-year-old son Sean Gardner and 17-year-old Odaycia Edwards.

Suzette Coleman-Edwards, 42, was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center where she later died around 12:15 p.m.

All passengers were from East Orange, N.J. with connections to Jamaica.

Farnese’s daughter said that because her dad is a doctor, she knows the did everything he could to save the aircraft and everyone on board.

The National Transportation and Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are still investigating the crash.

