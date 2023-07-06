Senior Connect
Crash on US-421 closes lane near I-140

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash on US-421 near Dan Cameron Bridge has closed down the right southbound lane near I-140.

According to NCDOT, the crash occurred around 4:04 p.m. and the lane is expected to reopen at approximately 6 p.m.

WECT has reached out to law enforcement for more information. No injuries or fatalities have been reported at this time.

This developing story will be updated.

